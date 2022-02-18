Bradley and Miner Return to Grizz
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley and Goaltender Trent Miner were each reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Bradley leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. In 31 games with the Grizzlies Trey has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists). In 96 games with the Grizzlies over a 2 season stretch he has 83 points (25 goals, 58 assists). The captain had 2 goals and 3 assists last weekend in Iowa to lead Utah to a 3 game sweep. Trey leaves for Colorado with a hot hand as he has a point in 7 of his last 9 games.
Trey played in 10 games with Colorado (AHL) earlier this season and had 4 assists.
Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. He is tied with Peyton Jones for the team lead with 11 wins. Trent has 5 professional shutouts in only 27 games. With Utah this season he has an 11-5 record with a 2.41 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. In 5 games with Colorado (AHL) he has a 2-3 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against.
Bradley and Miner will be in uniform for the Grizzlies when they face the Worcester Railers for a 3 game set at Maverik Center on February 18-19 at 7:10 and February 21 at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
