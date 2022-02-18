Mariners Stunned by Growlers in Third Period Surge

PORTLAND, ME - The Newfoundland Growlers rallied for three goals in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit and stun the Mariners on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Zach O'Brien scored a pair of goals for the second straight game, netting the game-winner with just 42 seconds left.

Newfoundland opened the scoring midway through the opening period. Ryan Chyzowski's backhander in the slot made its way past Mariners netminder Callum Booth at 10:24 to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal of the first twenty minutes, despite 13 Mariners shots.

The Mariners responded with a three-goal second period to jump to a 3-1 lead. Andrew Peski and Nick Jermain set up Conner Bleackley for a one-timer at the bottom of the left-wing circle at 5:33 to tie the game at one. Jermain then helped set up another, the middle-man on a 3-on-1 rush started by Michael Kim and finished by Tyler Hinam, who netted his third professional goal at 9:40. Maine got another at 13:11 to make it 3-1 when Nick Master found Brendan Soucie in front of the Growlers net for a patient deke around the glove of a sprawling Growler goalie Evan Cormier.

Both teams had an extended 5-on-3 power play in the 3rd period, but couldn't convert - the Mariners' empty attempt leaving the door open for the Growlers. At 11:03, Zach O'Brien cashed in a pass from Marcus Power to get the Growlers within a goal and set up a nailbiter the rest of the way. With Newfoundland wrapping up a power play and under two minutes to go, Cormier headed for the bench, just in time to see Noel Hoefenmayer find a loose puck in the slot and beat Booth to tie the game. Caught back on their heels, the Mariners surrendered another goal to O'Brien in the final minute.

O'Brien scored four goals over the final two games of this five game series between Maine and Newfoundland, with the game-winner in each of the last two. The Growlers beat the Mariners in all five, and are 6-0-0 against Maine on the season.

The Mariners (19-19-4-2) continue their "3kend," presented by $3 Deweys with a pair of home games against the Trois-Rivieres Lions tomorrow and Sunday. Saturday night is "Throwback Night" at 6 PM featuring $8 tickets, a fanny pack giveaway for the first 500 fans, the auction of the Bruins inspired throwback jerseys and a postgame open skate. Alumni of the original Mariners, Terry Murray and Graeme Townshend will also be making appearances. Sunday's game at 3 PM is "Love your Pet Day." Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

