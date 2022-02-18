Nell Shuts out Greenville on the Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-17-3-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-19-4-3 ) by a score of 4-0 at BonSecours Wellness Arena on Friday night. Kamerin Nault bagged two goals along with tally's from Sanghoon Shin and Cody Sylvester, and Chris Nell saved all 25 shots in his direction to complete the shutout in the win.

First Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 25-save shutout

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - game-winning goal

Third Star: Xavier Bernard (ATL) - two assists

Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period on the power play after Tim Davison fired a laser that Sanghoon Shin directed past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon to give the Glads a 1-0 lead (7:44).

The Glads took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period when Mike Turner collected the puck in the low slot and sent a shot towards Lethemon that Carlos Fornaris collected and pounded into the back of the net (17:05). The tally served as Fornaris' first goal with the Gladiators and his second in the ECHL.

Cody Sylvester increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period. Kameron Kielly fired a wrister that deflected wide, and Sylvester collected it behind the net and banked it off Lethemon into the goal (5:21).

Kamerin Nault made it a 4-0 lead for the Glads late in the third period after finding twine on an empty net (16:41).

Atlanta outshot Greenville 38-25, and goaltender Chris Nell earned his second shutout of the season.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits back at BonSecours Wellness Arena.

