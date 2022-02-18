Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Set for Solar Bears Food Festival on Saturday, February 19

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the lineup of local restaurants and vendors for the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game vs. the Indy Fuel at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Fuel game. Fans can purchase a ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

If you have already purchased your food festival and game tickets, the food festival is now available in your Solar Bears Ticket account. To access your account, visit orlandosolarbearshockey/accountmanager. For any issues, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200.

Purchase your ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game vs. Indy Fuel on Saturday, Feb. 19

The lineup for this year's Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival is as follows:

Bento

Bolay

Cheese to Share

Cholo Dogs

Chuys

Crave Grazing

Cryderman's BBQ

Ellie Lou's BBQ

Gator's Dockside

Go See the City

Honeysuckle

Island Fin Poke

Island Wings UCF

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

Melo Cocina

Pattie Lou's Donuts

Pei Wei

Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka

Pizza Hut

Planet Smoothie

Portillo's

Pub on I-Drive

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Slate

Sonny's BBQ

Tijuana Flats

Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux

Zootz

Levy Restaurants - drink specials and cash bar

In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel for Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

