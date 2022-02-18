Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Set for Solar Bears Food Festival on Saturday, February 19
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the lineup of local restaurants and vendors for the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game vs. the Indy Fuel at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Fuel game. Fans can purchase a ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.
If you have already purchased your food festival and game tickets, the food festival is now available in your Solar Bears Ticket account. To access your account, visit orlandosolarbearshockey/accountmanager. For any issues, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200.
The lineup for this year's Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival is as follows:
Bento
Bolay
Cheese to Share
Cholo Dogs
Chuys
Crave Grazing
Cryderman's BBQ
Ellie Lou's BBQ
Gator's Dockside
Go See the City
Honeysuckle
Island Fin Poke
Island Wings UCF
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
Melo Cocina
Pattie Lou's Donuts
Pei Wei
Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka
Pizza Hut
Planet Smoothie
Portillo's
Pub on I-Drive
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Slate
Sonny's BBQ
Tijuana Flats
Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux
Zootz
Levy Restaurants - drink specials and cash bar
In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel for Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
