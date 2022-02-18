Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Indy Fuel: February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (24-18-3-0 / .567) host the Indy Fuel (19-23-2-2 / .457) for the first of two meetings this weekend tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears went 2-1-0-0 at Indy last season, and own a lifetime record of 6-2-0-1 against the Fuel. Orlando has won four of its last six contests, while the Fuel have lost two in a row and have only won twice in their last 10 games.

Tonight's game is Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tyler Bird has re-ignited his offensive touch in the last five games, as the forward has recorded six points (4g-2a), to return to a point-per-game pace with the Solar Bears this season. The fourth-year pro has 24 points in 24 ECHL contests with Orlando, his third campaign with the Solar Bears.

Brad Barone is projected to make his 11th consecutive start for the Solar Bears tonight; the franchise record for consecutive starts is 12, set by Martin Ouellette during the 2018-19 season. Over his last 11 outings, Barone has gone 5-4-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Since returning from the AHL in late January, Joe Garreffa has maintained a point-per-game pace with eight points 3g-5a over his last eight games. The forward has recently been moved back on defense and chipped in two assists in Thursday night's loss to Jacksonville.

The Fuel boast two former Solar Bears goaltenders on their roster. Mitch Gillam joined the Solar Bears near the end of the 2016-17 season out of Colgate University before going on to the Worcester Railers, Wichita Thunder and eventually Indy, while Michael Lackey is in his second pro season after playing 24 games for Orlando last year as a rookie out of Providence College.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel on Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Prior to the game from 4-6:30 p.m., the Solar Bears will also host their Food Festival on Church Street - fans can visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest to purchase a ticket package that includes a Food Festival ticket and Solar Bears game ticket for Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.