Road Trip Heads South to Wichita
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), close out a three-game road trip tonight against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. The two teams will battle it out again on Saturday night in Allen, as part of a doubleheader day of hockey. The 13th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game faces off at 5:05 pm. One ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Saturday, February 19, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm TICKETS
Americans Finish the Game Shorthanded: The Allen Americans held off the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night winning 5-4 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Down 2-1 in the second period, the Americans rallied to grab the lead 3-2 and never looked back taking four out of five in the five-game series. JC Campagna had the game winning goal for Allen, his second of the season and third point in two games. Due to an injury and a game misconduct, the Americans finished the game with just 12 players.
Skeoch Returns Tonight: Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch returns to the ice tonight after serving his two-game suspension in the games on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City. Ben Carroll is on the road trip but missed both games in KC due to an upper body injury.
Troock Placed on Injured Reserve: Americans forward Branden Troock, who has not played since January 29th with a lower-body injury missed another game on Wednesday night. The Americans forward has been placed on the injured reserve list.
Leading the ECHL: The Allen Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 16. The Florida Everblades are right behind Allen with 14. Allen has scored seven shorthanded goals this season in 45 games. Spencer Asuchak leads the team with two shorthanded goals.
Comparing Allen and Wichita:
Allen Americans:
Home: 11-10-2-0
Away: 10-8-3-1
Overall: 21-18-5-1
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (21) Chad Costello
Assists: (33) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)
Points: (54) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)
+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari
PIM: (76) Darian Skeoch
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 11-11-5-0
Road: 9-10-2-0
Overall: 20-21-7-0
Last 10: 7-1-2-0
Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:
Goals: (17) Peter Crinella
Assists: (27) Brayden Watts
Points: (42) Jay Dickman
+/-: (+6) Sean Allen
PIM: (109) Sean Allen
Images from this story
|
Jackson Leppard of the Allen Americans
(Ed Bailey)
