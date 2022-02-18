ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 18, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Jean-Francois David, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Cleveland
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve
Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Ethan Szypula, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Greenville:
Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Bryan Lemos, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Erik Bradford, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mike Lee, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Delete Noah Delmas, D traded to Indy
Maine:
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Manitoba (a.m.)
Rapid City:
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Auger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Soper, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Luka Burzan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D placed on reserve
Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL) [2/17]
Wheeling:
Add Cameron Hough, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Manitoba
