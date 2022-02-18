ECHL Transactions - February 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 18, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Jean-Francois David, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Cleveland

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Mike Gornall, F activated from reserve

Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Ethan Szypula, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Greenville:

Add Dallas Gerads, F activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Bryan Lemos, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Erik Bradford, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mike Lee, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Delete Noah Delmas, D traded to Indy

Maine:

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristin Langan, F loaned to Manitoba (a.m.)

Rapid City:

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Auger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Soper, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Luka Burzan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D placed on reserve

Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL) [2/17]

Wheeling:

Add Cameron Hough, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Manitoba

