Third Period Explosion Propels Indy over Orlando

ORLANDO - In the first half of back-to-back games, the Fuel traveled to Orlando for a Friday night contest. After only one combined goal in the first two periods, the Fuel exploded in the third to eventually earn a 4-1 win on Friday night.

Although the Fuel outshot the Solar Bears 7-4 in the first half of the opening period, goaltender Brad Barone held them scoreless. Indy would have two opportunities on the man-advantage as well as kill off a penalty of their own. Despite a handful of chances on the power plays, the two teams would go into the locker rooms tied 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Scoring the first goal of the game for both teams, Seamus Malone cut across the Solar Bears defensive zone and fired a puck on net that would deflect past an unsuspecting Barone. Indy would outshoot Orlando 13-5 throughout the second period but Barone would hold them to a 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Fuel would be the first team to get on the board again on the third when Brycen Martin jumped on a loose puck in front of the Orlando net and buried the rebound past goaltender Brad Barone.

Jan Mandat would triple the Fuel's lead on the man advantage when he cut down the side of the ice and wristed the puck over the shoulder of Barone, giving the Fuel a 3-0. The Solar Bears would score late in the period when Fabrizio Ricci deflected a shot from the point, snapping Kapelmaster's shutout. Jared Thomas would restore the Fuel's 3-goal lead when he buried the empty netter with 1:47 remaining in the third period and gave them an eventual 4-1 win.

