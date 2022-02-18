Solar Bears' 23-Game Home Win Streak against Icemen Snapped in 3-2 Loss

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (24-18-3-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but surrendered a game-deciding goal in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (28-14-2-1), on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The loss to the first-place Icemen brought an end to Orlando's 23-0-0-0 streak on home ice against Jacksonville.

The Solar Bears fell behind in the first period after Abbott Girduckis and Jake Elmer scored to put Jacksonville ahead 2-0.

Orlando responded with two goals in the second period to draw level with the visitors, as Tristin Langan knocked in a loose puck inside the right post on a broken play less than two minutes into the middle frame, and Tyler Bird beat Charles Williams with a shot over the goaltender's shoulder with less than four minutes remaining to tie the game at 2-2.

Pavel Vorobei netted the game-winning tally for Jacksonville on the power-play goal midway through the third period to put Jacksonville ahead 3-2.

1st Period

JAX Goal: Abbott Girduckis (12) at 8:34. Assisted by James Sanchez and Ara Nazarian.

JAX Goal: Jake Elmer (11) at 9:27. Assisted by Craig Martin and Luke Lynch.

SHOTS: ORL 11, JAX 14

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (9) at 1:27. Assisted by Joe Garreffa and Tyler Bird.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (13) at 16:05 Assisted by Odeen Tuto and Joe Garreffa.

SHOTS: ORL 14, JAX 9

3rd Period

JAX Goal: Pavel Vorobei (3) [PP] at 10:06. Assisted by Craig Martin and Luke Lynch.

SHOTS: ORL 10, JAX 9

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 33-for-35

JAX: Charles Williams, 29-for-32

NOTABLES:

Langan's goal was his 50th career goal and 130th career point with the Solar Bears, moving him into a tie with Eric Faille (2015-17) for the most points in franchise history.

Bird (1g-1a) and Joe Garreffa (2a) recorded two points.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel for Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

