Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-18-4-3) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (25-17-3-0)

February 18, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #42

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

GLADIATORS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-5-0-1) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (1-4-0-1)

Last Meeting:

January 9, 2021 Greenville 2 vs Atlanta 3

Next Meeting:

February 19, 2022 Greenville vs Atlanta

QUICK BITS

TUESDAY TRIUMPH:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the rival-Stingrays in a 6-2 competition Tuesday night in North Charleston. Anthony Beauchamp got things started in the first period, scoring at the 6:14 mark, giving the Rabbits the first lead of the game. To start the second period, the Rabbits scored two more, extending their lead thanks to Bryce Reddick at 6:09 and Ayden Macdonald at 9:39. The Stingrays showed some signs of life when Jordan Subban scored at 14:42. But two Swamp Rabbits, Liam Pecararo and Brett Kemp, scored within the last :30 of the period, giving the Rabbits a four-goal lead at the second intermission. Adam Parsells scored his first goal in a Greenville sweater at the 2:01 mark of the final period, Chaz Reddekopp scored at 9:17 for the Stingrays, leading to the 6-2 final score.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The Rabbits host the 25-17-3-1 Atlanta Gladiators for two games this weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, traveling to Atlanta for the rubber match Sunday. Atlanta has struggled to put pucks in the net, they are ranked 7th in the ECHL for shots per game and 25th in the goals per game category. Cody Sylvester has been the main scorer in Atlanta with 37 points in 40 games (18g, 19a), he is followed closely by Mike Pelech who has 36 points in 46 games (11g, 25a). Despite a lack of scoring, the Gladiators rank 3rd in the ECHL for goals against per game thanks, in part, to goaltenders Tyler Parks and Chris Nell who have appeared in 40/46 of the Gladiators games this season. Parks posts a 16-4-2-1 record, 2.14GAA and .931SV%. Nell posts a 9-7-0-0 record in 17 games, 3.01GAA and .901SV%. Parks 2.14GAA is the best in the ECHL.

POINT-MAN PECS:

Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo continues his show of dominance, extending his point streak to 22 games with a goal and an assist on Tuesday in North Charleston. The 22-game streak is the fifth longest in ECHL history, and the longest streak since David Desharnais' 27-game streak in the 2007-08 season. Pecararo has scored 37 points over the last 22 games (18g, 19a) and 41 points in 29 games this season (20g, 21a). Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring and has recorded a point in all but four games this season.

"LETH"VIATHAN:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender, John Lethemon, has been an immovable force, ranking third in the ECHL in goals against average. Lethemon holds an 8-7-1-2 record 2.21GAA and .919SV%. Over his last seven starts, Lethemon has posted a 6-1 record including two shut-out victories. In that seven-game span, Lethemon stopped 181/190 shots he faced, fending off an astounding 95% of shots.

BEAU KNOWS:

Rookie Anthony Beauchamp has made a good impression since joining the Swamp Rabbits squad, scoring six points in 13 games, including a goal in each of his last three games. A true goal scorer, Beauchamp has five goals and one assist in his time with Greenville and his current streak (3-games) is the second of his young career.

WHATS ON TAP:

After the Weekend set with the Gladiators, the Swamp Rabbits host the, 16-24-4-0 Stingrays for a midweek bout on home ice. The Stingrays hold a 4-5-1-0 record over their last 10 games and are led by forward Justin Florek who has scored 29 points in 42 games this season (13g, 16a). The Stingrays offense has struggled at times and has been outscored 106-145 by opponents this season. Ryan Bednard has seen the majority of the action in goal this season, holding a 10-12-1-0 record, 3.01GAA and .897SV%.

