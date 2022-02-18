Wichita Renews Rivalry with Allen Tonight

Wichita Thunder defenseman Seal Allen lands a blow against the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a brief two-game homestand tonight as the Allen Americans come to town.

Tonight is the front half of a home-and-home series. The two teams will travel down to Allen tomorrow night starting at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder never led on Wednesday night until the third period and won against Idaho, 3-2. Allen took a two-game series earlier this week in Kansas City.

With the win, Wichita moved into sixth place ahead of the Mavericks with a .490 winning percentage. Allen sits in fifth place with a .533 mark.

Special teams have played a key role in the season-series. Wichita is 8-for-35 against the Americans (22.9%) and 4-for-19 at home (21.1%). Allen is 5-for-34 (14.7%) against the Thunder and 2-for-16 (12.5%) at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 54 points. Jack Combs is second with 42. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 42 points. Carter Johnson is second with 35.

In the season-series, Jack Combs and Brandon Troock have been outstanding against the Thunder. Each player has 13 points (4g, 9a).

Jay Dickman (6g, 5a) and Brayden Watts (2g, 9a) each have 11 points against the Americans.

Tonight is Noche del Trueno, presented by Wichita Furniture and Mattress. Help us honor the great Hispanic Heritage in our community. Los Reyes Mariachi Band will be performing before the game. Former Bronze Medalist Nico Hernandez will be on the concourse signing autographs.

The team will be wearing a special El Trueno uniform that will be auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding opens today at 5 p.m. and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

