Rinaldi Signs PTO with AHL Tucson

February 18, 2022







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Anthony Rinaldi has signed a professional tryout with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Rinaldi, 26, advances to the AHL for the first time in his career amidst a strong second season in a Swamp Rabbits sweater. The Pierrefonds, Quebec native has totaled 18 points (6g, 12a) in 26 games for Greenville this season. In his first season with the team, the 2020-21 campaign, Rinaldi totaled 13 points (7g, 6a) in 43 games after being acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight to begin a three-in-three with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.

