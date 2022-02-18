Rinaldi Signs PTO with AHL Tucson
February 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Anthony Rinaldi has signed a professional tryout with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.
Rinaldi, 26, advances to the AHL for the first time in his career amidst a strong second season in a Swamp Rabbits sweater. The Pierrefonds, Quebec native has totaled 18 points (6g, 12a) in 26 games for Greenville this season. In his first season with the team, the 2020-21 campaign, Rinaldi totaled 13 points (7g, 6a) in 43 games after being acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks.
The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight to begin a three-in-three with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com.
