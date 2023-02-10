Lindbom Backstops Icemen To 2-1 Victory Over Atlanta
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- Olof Lindbom allowed just one goal on 29 shots to backstop the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The opening period had plenty of chances, but both Lindbom and Joe Murdaca kept the game scoreless after 20 minutes.
Atlanta struck first in the second period at the 7:33 mark on a goal by Mike Pelech who finished off a chance in front on the backhand to give the Gladiators a 1-0 edge.
The Icemen would answer back nearly 10 minutes later at the 17:25 mark of the period. Ryan Lohin dropped the puck off for Dwyer, who then made a gorgeous feed back-door to Zach Jordan for the tap in. Moments prior, Jordan's stick broke and her raced to the bench and received another one on a perfect hand-off from Icemen equipment manager Matt Conti. Jordan grabbed the new stick in stride and received Dwyer's pass in stride to finish off the play.
Christopher Brown put the Icemen in front with 16:44 to play in the final frame, after cutting to the middle, Brown beat Murdaca with a rising back-hander top shelf to give the Icemen a 2-1 lead.
The story the rest of the period was Olof Lindbom who denied the Gladiators on multiple scoring chances. Lindbom finished the game stopping 28 out of 29 shots and was named the first star of t of the game.
Icemen are back home tomorrow at 7PM as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits visit town.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023
- Steelheads Win Second Straight, Teams Battle in Season Series Finale Tomorrow - Tulsa Oilers
- Gerard Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Railers, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Comes Up Short in OT Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Lindbom Backstops Icemen To 2-1 Victory Over Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Throttle Oilers in 6-1 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Repaci, Lambert Each Shine in Railers' 4-3 Win Over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Host Marcus Ericsson and Ims for Indy 500 Ticket Unveiling - Indy Fuel
- Rush Defeat Grizz 7-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans' 4-Game Winning Streak Halted - Allen Americans
- Everblades' Late Effort Falls Short - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Heating Up On Home Ice With 4-2 Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Score Equalizer in 3rd, But Walleye Stay Hot at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Drop Friday Night Barnburner to Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Offense Explodes in 12 Goal Thriller as Rabbits Top Stingrays 7-5 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Two Power Play Goals Turn Game to Admirals - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Pull off Comeback, Sink Nailers, 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Score Timely Goals and Best First-Place Fuel, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Freeze Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Haunt Ghost Pirates in 6-1 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Zieky's Helpers Lift Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL San Diego - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Adds Forward Hough - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Fort Wayne, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Going for Three in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: February 10, 2023 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Railers in Friday Night Face-Off in Worcester - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Lindbom Backstops Icemen To 2-1 Victory Over Atlanta
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 4, 2023
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 3, 2023
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20, 2023