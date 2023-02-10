Going for Three in a Row

February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Following a successful trip to Norfolk, Virginia, where the Lions took two games out of three, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. now travel to Portland, Maine for a Friday evening encounter with the Mariners. The Lions, who have experienced their fair share of woe since the start of 2023, will have their sights set on continuing to right the ship with a third consecutive victory. Trois-Rivières remains 13 points behind the fourth place Worcester Railers in the North division, but the Lions have two games in hand. Back-to-back victories against the Mariners this weekend would be an excellent step towards landing a playoff spot.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Ryan Francis is on a tear, with six goals and four assists in his last 10 games. The 21-year-old has 23 points in 33 games this season.

Maine's Matthew Santos is having a great year, registering 39 points in 36 games. He has 3-3-6 totals in his last four games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.