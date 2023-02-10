Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 10 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they return home to the North Charleston Coliseum for the first time in three weeks tonight to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Stingrays will head back on the road for three more games following tonight's contest.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays struggled to find offense on Thursday in Savannah despite peppering the Ghost Pirates' netminder with 42 shots. The Ghost Pirates netted five unanswered goals and Isaiah Saville posted the first shutout in Savannah hockey history.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 93-47-16-11 in 167 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. The two teams will square off four more times this season beginning tonight. The Stingrays have won four of the first six contests, yet haven't seen one another since a 3-2 Stingrays victory on New Year's Eve.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Stingrays completed a seven-game road trip last night in Savannah with a loss to the Ghost Pirates. South Carolina concluded the stretch with a .500 win percentage and a record of 3-3-1. The Stingrays return home tonight for the first time since January 22nd and will head back out on the road for three more games before an eight-game homestand. South Carolina has been one of the most successful teams on home ice, posting a record of 14-3-2 and outscoring opponents by 25 goals in 19 games.

A RARE FEAT

South Carolina was held off the scoreboard for only the second time all season last night in a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Savannah. The Stingrays are one of the highest scoring teams this season, averaging nearly three and a half goals per game and being led by a young core. Bear Hughes leads the team in all three offensive categories with 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists. Kevin O'Neil has been the hottest Stingray recently, recording six points on two goals and four assists in the last five games and is nearly a point per game player this season.

THRIVING OFF GOALTENDERS

South Carolina has thrived behind the performance of their netminders this season. Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall are both ranked in the top 20 in the ECHL for save percentage and goals against average. The Stingrays are 18-3-2-1 in games where Stevenson or Wall post a save percentage above 90% and are only 5-8-1-0 in games where they save less than 90% of shots.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Saturday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, February 19 at 3:05 p.m.

