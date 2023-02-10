Everblades' Late Effort Falls Short

ESTERO, Fla. - Joe Pendenza and Kobe Roth scored second-period goals and the Florida Everblades outshot their opponents 42-27, but a hat trick by Orlando's Ross Olsson proved to be the difference as the Everblades fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 Friday night at Hertz Arena. The loss snapped the Blades' seven-game home winning streak, while the Solar Bears won for the third-straight game.

For the fifth straight game between the rivals, Orlando lit the lamp first, as Olsson put the Solar Bears ahead 1-0 just 6:02 into the contest. Olsson struck for a second time at 13:37, doubling the visitors' lead to 2-0, an advantage that held up into the first intermission.

The teams combined for three goals in a busy second period, with Florida scoring twice to cut the Orlando lead in half, as the Blades trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

In the middle frame for the Everblades, Pendenza picked up his team-high 16th goal at 5:17 with defensemen Cole Moberg and Roth earning the assists, while Roth followed with his 11th goal at 15:00 thanks to helpers from Oliver Chau and Pendenza. Olsson gave Orlando its lone goal of the frame with a power-play tally at 8:19, sealing the hat trick for the Solar Bears' captain.

Despite the Everblades outshooting the Solar Bears 12-4 in the scoreless third period and finding themselves on their fourth power play of the night - and a two-man advantage - with 2:27 to play, the Blades were unable to pull even.

Everblades netminder Evan Fitzpatrick registered 24 saves and was a hard-luck loser, falling to 6-3 overall and 3-1 at home. Orlando's Garret Sparks made 40 saves in a winning effort.

With two-point efforts, Pendenza extended his point streak to three games having picked up four points on two goals and two assists over that span, while Roth registered his first multi-point outing since January 7. Playing in his 100th career ECHL game, Jake Smith saw his five-game point streak (2 G, 3 A) draw to a close.

The three-game homestand concludes on Saturday, as the Everblades and Solar Bears will face off once again at 7:00 p.m. The Blades are pleased to bring back Nickelodeon Night where they will be wearing specialty Blues Clues jerseys. Jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center. We will also have live music and bounce houses for our Saturday Tailgate party from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

