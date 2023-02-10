Heartlanders Score Timely Goals and Best First-Place Fuel, 4-2

Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the third period, including an empty-net goal from Zach White, to double the Indy Fuel, 4-2, Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. At 6:18 of the third with Iowa leading by one, James Sanchez slammed in a power-play goal to make it a two-goal edge. Indy cut it to one with a short-handed goal in the final seven minutes, but Darion Hanson blocked 33 shots and earned his first Iowa win.

Tanner MacMaster finished with three assists, his best game as a Heartlander since joining the team two weeks ago.

Iowa struck twice in the opening seven minutes of the first. On the game's first shift, Sanchez back handed it from the goal line to then right slot and Tommy Parrottino flung it in at the :31 mark. Parrottino leads Iowa with 13 goals. MacMaster got the secondary helper.

Six minutes later, MacMaster sensed defenseman Nolan Orzeck pinching on an extended offensive zone set up. MacMaster dished to the right circle and Orzeck sniped it in to the far post. The rookie Orzeck leads Iowa blue liners with four goals this campaign.

Indy scored the second frame's only goal on a Cam Hillis backhanded tap in at the left post with 9:43 to go in the period.

Mitchell Weeks took the loss with 18 denials.

Iowa visits Toledo Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m. and will start a seven-game home stand on Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling.

Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

