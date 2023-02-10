K-Wings Score Equalizer in 3rd, But Walleye Stay Hot at Home
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-23-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, responded to a strong Toledo Walleye (26-15-4-2) second period to tie the game in the third, but the Walleye punched back at the end and won Friday at Huntington Center, 4-2.
The K-Wings struck first at the 10:45 mark of the first period as Justin Taylor (10) went to the backhand for the goal. On the play, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (2) attempted a one-time blast but his stick broke, sending the puck softly toward the crease, where Raymond Brice (2) pushed it along to Taylor for the lead.
Toledo responded with a pair of power play goals just 13 seconds apart at the 3:49 and 4:02 marks of the second period and skated to the third with the 2-1 advantage.
Matheson Iacopelli (12) then drew Kalamazoo even with a power play goal of his own on a no-doubt shot from the left circle at the 9:06 mark. Justin Murray (15) and Carson Focht (13) assisted on Iacopelli's game-tying blast.
The Walleye, however, answered with the game-winning goal at the 11:29 mark. Toledo added an empty-netter with 38 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Hunter Vorva (8-6-1-0) was stout, making 36 stops in the loss.
Kalamazoo immediately heads home to face the Indy Fuel (30-15-2-0) Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST for 'Pink Ice,' presented by Bronson. The game is already standing room only, so get your tickets HERE before they're gone!
--
February 17 is the K-Wings' 'Black Heritage Celebration' game! February is an important month to reflect on the achievements of our Black community, while also emphasizing the need to amplify ongoing action to ensure the Black community is represented and welcomed everywhere. Join us as we celebrate our Black Heritage versus the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. by getting your tickets HERE! It's also $3 Friday, so enjoy beers, soda and hot dogs for just $3.
