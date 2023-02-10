ECHL Transactions - February 10
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 10, 2023:
Allen:
Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Add Kobe Roth, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Kirill Chaika, D activated from reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Michael Pastujov, F activated from reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F suspended by team
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Walker, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to San Diego
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from reserve
Delete Brock Trotter, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve
Tulsa:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Blaszczak, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Cameron Hough, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Paul Boutoussov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Delete Zack Bross, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
