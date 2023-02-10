ECHL Transactions - February 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 10, 2023:

Allen:

Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Add Kobe Roth, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Kirill Chaika, D activated from reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Michael Pastujov, F activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Connor Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F suspended by team

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Walker, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to San Diego

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from reserve

Delete Brock Trotter, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Gordie Green, F activated from reserve

Tulsa:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Blaszczak, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Cameron Hough, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Paul Boutoussov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Springfield

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Zack Bross, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023

