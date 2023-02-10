Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm)

February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-12-7-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (26-11-4-1)

February 10, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #44

North Charleston Coliseum | North Charleston, SC

Referees: J.R. Stragar (2)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Tanum Wyonzek (74)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-3-1-0) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (0-2-1-0)

Last Meeting:

December 31, 2022 - Greenville 2 at South Carolina 3

Next Meeting:

March 17, 2023 - Greenville vs South Carolina

All-Time Record:

(75-73-16)

QUICK BITS

COMEBACK COMPLETE:

Traveling to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the Rabbits took the early advantage on an unforced error by goaltender David Tendeck in the opening minutes of the first frame. Atlanta would go on to score three straight goals, two of which were from Cody Sylvester, who has had his fair share success against Greenville this season. With just minutes remaining in the last frame, the Rabbits would score two goals from Joe Gatenby and Ethan Somoza to force overtime with the score tied at 3-3. Greenville would complete the comeback as Brett Kemp found the back of the net with 3:31 left on the clock to give the Rabbits a 4-3 victory, their fifth win in the last six games. The win moved the Rabbits into sole possession of the final playoff spot, breaking the deadlock with the Gladiators

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

South Carolina will be playing their second game in as many days when Greenville comes to town on Friday night. The Stingrays fell to Savannah by a score of 5-0 on Thursday night, as their offense could not get anything going against goaltender Isaiah Saville. Notable absences, Carter Turnbull (signing oversees) and Bear Hughes (undisclosed), left the Stingrays offense searching for offensive options. Tyler Wall will likely earn the starting nod, as Clay Stevenson allowed five goals on 35 shots in last nights defeat. South Carolina currently holds a 26-11-4-1 record, which places them in 2nd place in the South Division standings. Greenville is just two points back of their in-state rivals heading into Friday night's contest. The Stingrays have played one less game than Greenville, but a Swamp Rabbits win can place the Stingrays in the hotseat.

KEMP THE CLOSER:

After returning from Ontario earlier this week, Brett Kemp played hero Wednesday night in Atlanta, scoring the winning goal with 3:31 remaining in overtime. Kemp has tallied three goals since returning from injury on January 13th and being called up for over a week. The goal, his third game-winning tally of the season, was Kemp's seventh winner in two seasons for the Swamp Rabbits. Entering tonight's game, Kemp has played just a pair of games against the Stingrays and has recorded a goal and a pair of assists against the Rabbits' in-state rivals this season.

KECHS IS KEY:

After being acquired by the Swamp Rabbits in December, Josh McKechney has proven to be a key part of the lineup on a nightly basis for Greenville. McKechney has recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in his last six games, including three assists on Wednesday night against Atlanta. The three-point night, tying his career high, was McKechney's second such performance in the last six games. He will look to continue his success against the Stingrays, where he has scored at least a point in each of the two games played against them.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's contest against South Carolina, Greenville will stay on the road and travel to Jacksonville for a Saturday night bout. The Rabbits split the weekend series against the Icemen last weekend. Jacksonville currently holds a 28-15-1-0 record, placing them in third place in the South Division. In a tight division race, the Rabbits trail the Icemen by just two points heading into Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.