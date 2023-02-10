Fuel Host Marcus Ericsson and Ims for Indy 500 Ticket Unveiling
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night for Indy 500 Night. Last year's Indy 500 winner, Marcus Ericsson dropped the ceremonial puck to start the game and unveiled this year's Indy 500 ticket during the second intermission. Despite the festivities, Indy ultimately lost to Iowa 4-2.
1ST PERIOD
Iowa opened the scoring early with a goal by Tommy Parrottino just 29 seconds into the game. Two minutes later, Keoni Texeira and Iowa's Zach White were given matching roughing minors for a scuffle but both penalties were killed off.
Nolan Orzeck scored at 6:23 of the first frame. At 11:01 of the first period, Bryan Lemos took an interference call that the Fuel were able to kill off.
Cam Bakker took a holding penalty at 19:22 that would carry over into the second period for the Fuel.
2ND PERIOD
At 10:16, Cam Hillis got the Fuel on the board. Andrew Perrott tallied his third point in three games with an assist on the goal.
Clayton Phillips took a holding call for Iowa at 15:16 of the second but the Heartlanders killed the penalty, leaving the score 2-1 to end the period.
3RD PERIOD
After the Indy 500 ticket unveiling during the second intermission, the Fuel got a quick power play opportunity that they unfortunately weren't able to capitalize on.
Iowa made it 3-1 with a power play goal of their own after a tripping call on Indy's Koletrane Wilson.
At 10:26, Zach White was given a penalty shot attempt after a block on a breakaway shot. His penalty shot was stopped by Fuel goaltender Mitchell Weeks.
Less than a minute later, Wilson headed to the box for the second consecutive time after a delay of game penalty. Not only did the Fuel kill off that penalty, but Carson Rose scored a shorthanded goal making it 3-2. This was Indy's thirteenth shorthanded goal of the season, the most in the league.
With less than a minute remaining, Iowa's Zach White scored on the Fuel's empty net to make it 4-2 and seal their victory.
