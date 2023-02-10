Cyclones Haunt Ghost Pirates in 6-1 Win

Savannah, GA - Louie Caporusso returned to the lineup and posted three points to lead a complete effort by Cincinnati to top the ECHL expansion-Savannah Ghost Pirates, 6-1.

The Cyclones have earned points in five of their last six games and hold a 25-12-5-2 record, sitting just five points back of Indy for the top seed in the Central Division.

Cincinnati started the game with a season high-20 shots on goal registered through the first period. The momentum was capitalized on 15:43 into the first, as Louie Caporusso (15) returned to the lineup and got on the board. Caporusso was fed a puck in the left circle from Zack Andrusiak, then fired a wrist shot by Jordan Papirny to give the 'Clones a 1-0 lead going into the second.

A four-goal second period allowed the Cyclones to pull away from Savannah, beginning with Matt McLeod's (8) breakaway goal 3:21 into the period. That was followed by Justin Vaive scoring his team leading-17th goal of the season just 51 seconds later, banging a shot in-between the legs of Papirny. Patrick Polino (10) and Caporusso combined for goals scored 34 seconds apart later in the frame at the 9:16 and 9:50 mark, respectively, prompting Savannah to make a goaltending change, bringing Isiah Saville in relief after the Cyclones scored five goals on 28 shots.

Mason Marleau netted a power play goal to get Savannah on the board 11:41 into the second with a one-timer in the slot that got by Beck Warm to make it 5-1.

Justin Vaive added to his team lead, scoring his 18th of the season by shooting a puck from the left-wing wall that banked off a body in front to beat Saville, giving the 'Clones a 6-1 lead 4:24 into the third.

Warm picked up his 18th win of the season with a 26-save performance. The 'Clones registered their second-highest shot total of the season, putting 46 on the Ghost Pirates tandem.

The Cyclones South Division swing continues Saturday night when they take on the Atlanta Gladiators.

