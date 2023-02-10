Americans' 4-Game Winning Streak Halted

Allen Americans' Gavin Gould battles the Fort Wayne Komets

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost a wild game in Allen on Friday night 8-6 to the Fort Wayne Komets ending their four-game winning streak.

The Americans scored the opening goal of the game as Jack Combs extended his point streak to 10 games scoring his 25th goal of the season to put the Americans up 1-0. The Komets scored the next four goals to take a 4-1 lead in the second period. Each team would add one more before the period came to a close as the Komets built a 5-2 lead after two periods of play.

A crazy third period saw seven goals scored. Four of those goals by the Americans as they cut the lead to 7-6 just past the halfway point of the final frame. Colton Hargrove scored his 24th of the season to extend his point streak to 20 games. The Americans pulled Chase Perry late in the third period for the extra attacker, but the Komets would prevail. Olivier Cooper added an empty net goal late to give Fort Wayne the 8-6 win to even the three-game series at 0ne game each.

Colby McAuley and Liam Finlay each scored a pair of goals for the Americans in defeat. Finlay extended his point streak to 12 games. McAulay extended his goal streak to three games.

The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Liam Finlay: "We never quit. Even though we were down four goals we felt like we could rally back. We didn't play our best game tonight, but tomorrow will be better. We love our team. We love our coaches. We will rebound from this loss."

Chad Costello: "We made too many mistakes tonight, but give our guys credit, we didn't quit. We will fix our mistakes and get right back at it tomorrow night."

Three Stars:

1. FW - S. Boudrias

2. FW - A. Petruzzelli

3. ALN - L. Finlay

