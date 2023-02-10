Americans' 4-Game Winning Streak Halted
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost a wild game in Allen on Friday night 8-6 to the Fort Wayne Komets ending their four-game winning streak.
The Americans scored the opening goal of the game as Jack Combs extended his point streak to 10 games scoring his 25th goal of the season to put the Americans up 1-0. The Komets scored the next four goals to take a 4-1 lead in the second period. Each team would add one more before the period came to a close as the Komets built a 5-2 lead after two periods of play.
A crazy third period saw seven goals scored. Four of those goals by the Americans as they cut the lead to 7-6 just past the halfway point of the final frame. Colton Hargrove scored his 24th of the season to extend his point streak to 20 games. The Americans pulled Chase Perry late in the third period for the extra attacker, but the Komets would prevail. Olivier Cooper added an empty net goal late to give Fort Wayne the 8-6 win to even the three-game series at 0ne game each.
Colby McAuley and Liam Finlay each scored a pair of goals for the Americans in defeat. Finlay extended his point streak to 12 games. McAulay extended his goal streak to three games.
The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Americans Postgame Quotes:
Liam Finlay: "We never quit. Even though we were down four goals we felt like we could rally back. We didn't play our best game tonight, but tomorrow will be better. We love our team. We love our coaches. We will rebound from this loss."
Chad Costello: "We made too many mistakes tonight, but give our guys credit, we didn't quit. We will fix our mistakes and get right back at it tomorrow night."
Three Stars:
1. FW - S. Boudrias
2. FW - A. Petruzzelli
3. ALN - L. Finlay
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Gavin Gould battles the Fort Wayne Komets
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023
- Steelheads Win Second Straight, Teams Battle in Season Series Finale Tomorrow - Tulsa Oilers
- Gerard Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Railers, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Comes Up Short in OT Loss to Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Lindbom Backstops Icemen To 2-1 Victory Over Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Throttle Oilers in 6-1 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Repaci, Lambert Each Shine in Railers' 4-3 Win Over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Host Marcus Ericsson and Ims for Indy 500 Ticket Unveiling - Indy Fuel
- Rush Defeat Grizz 7-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans' 4-Game Winning Streak Halted - Allen Americans
- Everblades' Late Effort Falls Short - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Heating Up On Home Ice With 4-2 Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Score Equalizer in 3rd, But Walleye Stay Hot at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Drop Friday Night Barnburner to Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Offense Explodes in 12 Goal Thriller as Rabbits Top Stingrays 7-5 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Two Power Play Goals Turn Game to Admirals - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Pull off Comeback, Sink Nailers, 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Score Timely Goals and Best First-Place Fuel, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Freeze Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Haunt Ghost Pirates in 6-1 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Zieky's Helpers Lift Mariners Over Lions - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL San Diego - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Adds Forward Hough - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Fort Wayne, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Going for Three in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: February 10, 2023 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Railers in Friday Night Face-Off in Worcester - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.