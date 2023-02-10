Icemen Freeze Gladiators

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-15-5-1) opened the scoring, but two unanswered goals from the Jacksonville Icemen (29-15-1-0) were the difference as Atlanta fell 2-1 Friday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Highlights of Atlanta's 2-1 loss to Jacksonville

First Star: Olof Lindbom (JAX) - 28 saves

Second Star: Chris Brown (JAX) - 1 goal

Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 28 saves

Things remained tied after the first twenty minutes of play between the Atlanta Gladiators and Jacksonville Iceman as both goaltenders stood tall to maintain a 0-0 score.

The Gladiators opened the scoring just before the midway point of the second period to take a 1-0 lead (12:27). Cody Sylvester sent a no-look pass between his legs to Mike Pelech who fired the puck into the Jacksonville net for his 8th goal of the season.

Jacksonville tied things just before the end of the second period to make the score 1-1 (2:35).

The Icemen scored just under five minutes into the third period to jump out to a 2-1 lead (16:44).

The remainder of the third period saw both teams exchange scoring chances as both teams looked to find an edge. With less than two minutes remaining Atlanta pulled goaltender Joe Murdaca for the extra attacker, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Olof Lindbom made 28 saves on 29 shots in the victory for the Icemen, Joe Murdaca turned away 28 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

