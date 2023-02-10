Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023

Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 10, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Today's Game: The Icemen and Gladiators meet in another big South Division match-up. The Icemen (57 points) enter the game tied for the second place in the division. The Icemen are dropped a tough 2-1 decision at Florida on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are unbeaten in regulation in their last five games (2-0-2-1) and currently sit in fifth place with 54 points

Series History: The Icemen are 2-1-0 against the Gladiators this season, while the two teams are tied in the All-Timer series with 16 wins each.

About the Icemen: Goaltender Olof Lindbom continues to provide stellar netminding for the Icemen. In his last three outings, Lindbom has posted a 1.67 goals-against average and a 0.939 save percentage.... The month of February has not been kind to the Icemen from an injury standpoint. Defensemen Jacob Friend, Jacob Panetta, Garret Cockerill, Louka Henault and Brandon Fortunato have all sustained injuries in recent weeks. As a result, the Icemen have brought on several blue liners such as Mackenzie Dwyer, John DeRoche, Sean Leonard, and newcomer Connor Russell who was added today.

About the Gladiators: Veteran forward Cody Sylvester continues to lead Atlanta in scoring with 42 points and 19 goals. Sylvester has collected five points in his last two games.... The Gladiators are also getting sound production from forward Reese Vitelli who is currently riding a six game points streak, posting nine points during this stretch....Goaltender Joe Murdaca is expected to start in net tonight for Atlanta. Murdaca makes his fifth appearances of the season, having posted a 3-1-0 record this season.

