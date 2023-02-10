Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, February 10, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV
About Today's Game: The Icemen and Gladiators meet in another big South Division match-up. The Icemen (57 points) enter the game tied for the second place in the division. The Icemen are dropped a tough 2-1 decision at Florida on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are unbeaten in regulation in their last five games (2-0-2-1) and currently sit in fifth place with 54 points
Series History: The Icemen are 2-1-0 against the Gladiators this season, while the two teams are tied in the All-Timer series with 16 wins each.
About the Icemen: Goaltender Olof Lindbom continues to provide stellar netminding for the Icemen. In his last three outings, Lindbom has posted a 1.67 goals-against average and a 0.939 save percentage.... The month of February has not been kind to the Icemen from an injury standpoint. Defensemen Jacob Friend, Jacob Panetta, Garret Cockerill, Louka Henault and Brandon Fortunato have all sustained injuries in recent weeks. As a result, the Icemen have brought on several blue liners such as Mackenzie Dwyer, John DeRoche, Sean Leonard, and newcomer Connor Russell who was added today.
About the Gladiators: Veteran forward Cody Sylvester continues to lead Atlanta in scoring with 42 points and 19 goals. Sylvester has collected five points in his last two games.... The Gladiators are also getting sound production from forward Reese Vitelli who is currently riding a six game points streak, posting nine points during this stretch....Goaltender Joe Murdaca is expected to start in net tonight for Atlanta. Murdaca makes his fifth appearances of the season, having posted a 3-1-0 record this season.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Saturday, February 11 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - It's a hockey double-header as prior to the Icemen game the University of Florida and Florida State University hockey teams will do battle at 2:30 p.m. A ticket to the Icemen game gets you into the UF-FSU game! There is also the Icemen car show before the game as well.
Wednesday, February 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - $3 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $3 beer & wine specials!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2023
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Adds Forward Hough - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Fort Wayne, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Going for Three in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 10 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: February 10, 2023 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Take on Railers in Friday Night Face-Off in Worcester - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, February 10, 2023
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 4, 2023
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 3, 2023
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 20, 2023
- Icemen Forward Zach Jordan Named ECHL Player of the Week