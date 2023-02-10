Admirals Pull off Comeback, Sink Nailers, 4-3

February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Taking only seven seconds to get the scoring started, Norfolk got on the board quickly on a goal by Stepan Timofeyev. Wheeling was able to take control of the game, scoring twice within 90 seconds to take a one-goal advantage with 10:27 left in the first period. Timofeyev found the back of the net again with 13:42 remaining in the middle frame to tie the game at two apiece. While on the penalty kill, Wheeling had an odd-man rush and was able to score a short-handed goal to take the lead again with 9:39 to play in the second period. With time winding down in the game, Danny Katic was able to even the game once more on a power play goal with just 2:02 remaining, sending the game to overtime while gridlocked at three. With 3:11 remaining in overtime, Wheeling's Brooklyn Kalmikov was called for a slashing penalty sending the Admirals to a four-on-three power play. Exactly one minute into the power play, Timofeyev found Griffin Lund in front of the goal, and Lunn moved the puck to his forehand, then buried it home for the game-winning goal.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Stepan Timofeyev - With two goals and three total points, Timofeyev was exceptional in the victory. Timofeyev has been on a hot streak lately, with eight points in the last four games, and 17 total points this season.

Griffin Lunn - Collecting the game-winning goal on Friday, Lunn capped an excellent performance by picking up two points against his former team. Lunn now has 19 points this season.

Cale Morris - Making 24 saves on 27 shots including some major saves down the stretch, Morris was a key part of the victory tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at 7:10pm against the Wheeling Nailers. The Admirals return home to Scope Arena for a three game set on Wednesday, February 15th when they take on the Reading Royals at 7:05pm.

