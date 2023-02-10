Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







NEXT GAMES: Friday, February 17, the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Following the game Friday, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will take to Amway Center ice beginning their exhibition series throughout Central Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. For more information regarding Serie de Desafiadores, log on to orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Prior to the Solar Bears taking the ice on Sunday February 19, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will play their final game of Serie de Desafiadores at 10:15 a.m. Following the game, there will be a meet and greet opportunity with the team at Sky Lounge in the Amway Center. The Solar Bears then take on the Utah Grizzles at 3:00 p.m for Latina Noche presented by Publix. Sunday, show your VyStar Credit Union credit or debit card at the box office to receive two (2) complementary tickets courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

