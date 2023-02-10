Steelheads Win Second Straight, Teams Battle in Season Series Finale Tomorrow
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 6-1 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday night.
Tag Bertuzzi scored his eighth goal in as many games, kicking off the scoring just 1:26 into the action, beating Remi Poirier in the top shelf. Willie Knierim scored his first of the series 5:08 into the game, sending the score 1-1 into the first intermission.
Justin Ducharme scored 90 seconds into the second period, slipping a feed from Patrick Kudla inside the left post for the eventual game-winning goal. Jade Miller ripped a backhander 18 inches off the ice 3:32 into the second half of the game, setting the Steelheads up 3-1.
Ryan Dmowski ripped a five-on-three power-play goal from the right circle 6:38 into the final frame, putting the Steelheads up by three. Colton Kehler nabbed his 13th of the year with 56 seconds left, giving Kudla a four-assist outing. Dawson Barteaux finished the game with a third-straight, power-play goal with one second remaining, cementing the score 6-1 in Idaho's favor.
The Oilers close the season series against first-place Idaho tomorrow, Feb. 11 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena.
