Gerard Scores Twice in Royals' Overtime Loss to Railers, 4-3

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals (26-15-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (24-20-3-0) in overtime, 4-3, on Friday, February 10 at the DCU Center. The Royals dropped their second game in overtime to Worcester this season (1-2) and suffered their third consecutive loss by a one-goal differential. Nolan Maier suffered the loss with 13 saves on 17 shots faced (11-7-3-0). Henrik Tikkanen earned his second win of the season against the Royals with 40 saves on 43 shots faced in net for Worcester (13-12-2-0).

Reading scored the game's opening goal for a tenth consecutive contest to take a one-goal lead over the Railers 26 seconds into regulation. Mason Millman snapped the first shot of the game over Tikkanen's left shoulder for the NHL-contracted defenseman's seventh goal of the season.

Anthony Repaci scored his first of three goals in the contest nine seconds into Worcester's first power play of the game. As the puck made its way out of the face-off draw won back by the Railers, Trevor Cosgrove passed the puck across Reading's zone to Repaci who snapped a wrist shot past Maier to even the score, 1-1.

Less than three minutes later, Charlie Gerard put Reading back into the lead with his first of two goals in the game. Max Newton and Mike Chen earned the assists on Gerard's 20th goal of the season and 50th goal of his professional career. Repaci answered back for Worcester two minutes later to even the score, 2-2.

Repaci scored 36 seconds into the second period to complete his second professional career hat trick and put the Railers ahead for the first time in the game, 3-2. Tikkanen turned aside a game-high 17 shots faced in the second period to keep Reading at a one-goal deficit heading into the third period.

Reading evened the score on Gerard's second goal of the game with 5:24 remaining in the third period. The forward's one-time blast from the blue line beat Tikkanen through the five-hole in the final three seconds of Reading's fourth power play in the game. With the goal, Gerard surpassed Newton for the team lead in goals with 22 on the season. Additionally, Reading has scored a power play goal in three consecutive games.

Maier and Tikkanen each saved the final two shots they faced in regulation to force the third-straight game at the DCU Center between the Royals and Railers to go in to overtime. At 1:16 into the extra stanza, Jimmy Lambert carried a saucer pass from Brent Beaudoin into Reading's zone on a breakaway. Lambert flipped the puck onto his backhand and lifted a shot over Maier's outstretched right arm to capture Worcester's fifth overtime win of the season (5-3).

Reading has dropped four consecutive games to Worcester (0-2-2) and hold a 3-2-2 season series record against the Railers (31-15-7 all-time). The Royals are now 2-3 in overtime games this season and hold a 21-9-3 record against divisional opponents (.682%).

The Royals continue a four-game road-trip in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday, February 11 against the Railers at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center. The road-trip concludes in Norfolk on Wednesday, February 15 against the Admirals at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return on Saturday, February 18 for a 4:00 p.m. two-game series opener against the Newfoundland Growlers at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game promotional game.

