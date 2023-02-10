Quinn Wichers Called up to AHL San Diego

Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been called up to the AHL San Diego Gulls.

Wichers heads to the AHL for the first time this season. The second-year pro appeared in 16 AHL games during the 2021-22 season for the Tucson Roadrunners. Over 35 games this season for the Rush he has four assists.

The Rush return to Rapid City for the first of five consecutive games on home ice on Friday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

