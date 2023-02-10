Rush Defeat Grizz 7-1
February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Rapid City, South Dakota - The Rapid City Rush defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-1 on Friday night at the Monument. Rapid City's 5 game losing streak comes to an end. Utah's losing streak is now at 4.
RC's Keanu Yamamoto scored 13:52 in on the power play. Utah's Johnny Walker tied the game with a power play tally as he redirected an Andrew Nielsen shot 15:41 in. Brandon Cutler also got an assist as his point scoring streak extends to 9 games. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period with both teams taking 9 shots.
Rapid City scored 6 unanswered goals over the last 2 periods. Jimmy Soper scored what turned out to be the game winner 3:24 into the second. Soper scored 2 goals in his Rapid City debut after he was acquired in a trade from Norfolk. Matt Marcinew scored his 19th of the season 10:27 into the second period. The Rush led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.
The Rush scored 4 goals in the third period. Zach Court scored twice. Weiland Parrish and Soper added third period goals. The Rush went 3 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 4. The Rush outshot Utah 42 to 17.
The Grizzlies' road trip continues in Rapid City for a Saturday night showdown at 7:05 pm. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Allen on February 22, 24-25. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jimmy Soper (RC) - 2 goals.
2. Zach Court (RC) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
3. Keanu Yamamoto (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
