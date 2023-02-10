Thunder Adds Forward Hough

Forward Cameron Hough with the Wheeling Nailers

(Wichita Thunder) Forward Cameron Hough with the Wheeling Nailers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Cameron Hough (HUFF).

Hough, 22, is in his second year as a pro. A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward has played 31 games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears. He has tallied 12 goals and nine assists to go along with 38 penalty minutes.

Last season, Hough turned pro with the Wheeling Nailers. in 16 games, he tallied three helpers. He was invited to training with the Nailers last season before heading to Ontario Tech University. He played seven games during the first semester of the season before deciding to turn pro. He finished with four points (3g, 1a) n seven games for the Ridgebacks.

Wichita returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Kansas City.

