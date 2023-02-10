Game Day Preview: Americans Host Fort Wayne, 7:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Fort Wayne Komets tonight, in the second game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Americans have a 2-0 record against Fort Wayne this season, winning the only game in Fort Wayne back in November 5-4 in a shootout, and last night in Allen 7-3. Tickets for the remaining games of the series are available online at www.allenamericans.com

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Big Second Period: The Americans scored four goals in the second period on Thursday night paving the way for a 7-3 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets. Colby McAuley had his best game since returning to the Americans with two goals and an assist, for a three-point night. McAuley also earned the first star of the game. With the victory, the Americans are 2-0 against the Komets in the season series.

Four and counting: The Allen Americans extended their winning streak to four games, with a 7-3 victory over Fort Wayne on Thursday night. This is the team's second four-game winning streak this season. The Americans have won 11 out of their last 13 games.

On Fire: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 19 games, scoring two goals on Thursday night with eight shots on net in the Americans 7-3 win over Fort Wayne. Hargrove was January's Player of the Month, scoring 12 goals and 8 assists over that stretch. During the 19-game run, he has nine multi-point games.

Mountain Streak Ends: The streak of Mountain Division opponents ended Thursday night against Fort Wayne. The team played their previous 23 games in the division. Over the last 24 games, the team is an impressive 16-8-0.

Finlay Two-Point Night: Liam Finlay extended his point streak to 11 games with two assists on Thursday night. He has the third longest point streak in the ECHL behind teammates Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone

Super Rookie- Americans rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 14-games with a goal and an assist on Thursday night. Crone has 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists). He leads all rookies in points.

Hargrove Runner Up - Americans forward Colton Hargrove finished runner-up for ECHL Player of the Week. He had six points last week with four goals and two assists that included his first hat trick of the season.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 9-8-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 22-21-1-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Jack Combs

Assists: (34) Jack Combs and Hank Crone

Points: (58) Jack Combs

+/-: (+8) Chad Butcher

PIM: (105) Michael Robideaux

Fort Wayne:

Home: 8-7-4-2

Away: 13-8-0-0

Overall: 21-15-4-2

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Fort Wayne Leaders:

Goals: (19) Anthony Petruzzelli

Assists: (39) Tye Felhaber

Points: (52) Tye Felhaber

+/-: (+12) Marcus McIvor

PIM: (70) Oliver Coopers

