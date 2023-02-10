Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2

St. John's, Newfoundland - The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Adirondack Thunder with an exciting 5-4 victory. The Growlers were led by a strong offensive performance, with goals scored by James Melindy, Michael Joyaux (2), Pavel Gogolev, and Todd Skirving.

Skirving, in particular, stood out with his 22nd goal of the season, continuing his impressive run and solidifying his position as one of the top scorers on the team. The Growlers' solid team performance allowed them to maintain their lead throughout the game and secure the victory.

The Growlers' fans were on their feet for the entire game, cheering on their team and showing their support. The energy in the arena was electric and the players fed off of it, pushing themselves to new heights and putting on a show for the crowd.

"Our team put in a great effort tonight," said Growlers Head Coach Eric Wellwood. "Everyone contributed, from our goal scorers to our defense, and I couldn't be more proud of our guys. This was a great team win and it sets us up well for our next game."

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - M. Joyaux

3. ADK - J. Taylor

