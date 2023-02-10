Thunder Comes Up Short in OT Loss to Kansas City

February 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Kansas City Mavericks' goalie Shane Starrett in action

(Wichita Thunder) Kansas City Mavericks' goalie Shane Starrett in action(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Hugo Roy scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to help push Kansas City past Wichita, 4-3, on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Dylan MacPherson, Mark Liwiski and Jay Dickman paced the Thunder offense. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 46 shots in the losing effort.

Jeremy McKenna scored just 32 seconds into the game when he found a rebound off the left pad of Buitenhuis and recorded his 21st of the season.

Luke Stevens made it 2-0 at 9:24. He skated in on a two-on-one and beat Buitenhuis for his eighth of the year.

At 12:49, MacPherson cut the lead to 2-1 as he tipped a shot from Michal Stinil for his eighth of the season.

Early in the second, Dickman tied the game. He took a pass from Quinn Preston and beat Shane Starrett near the crease for his 11th of the year.

Just 17 seconds later, Roy tallied his first of the game to make it 3-2 for Kansas City. He put home a rebound off a shot from Cole Coskey during a two-on-one chance for his ninth of the season.

Mark Liwiski tied the game at three at 15:29 of the third. He found a long rebound near the top of the circles and fired a turn-around wrist shot past Starrett. The goal was reviewed, but stood as called on the ice.

In overtime, Roy scored the game-winner at 3:33. Kansas City won a defensive-zone draw and he started a two-on-one back the other way. As he came in on the right side, he beat Buitenhuis with a wrist shot to the short-side just under the bar and gave the Mavericks a 4-3 victory.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-5 with the man advantage, which included a two-man advantage in the second period.

Preston finished with two helpers, giving him six assists over his last three games. Dickman has six points over his last three games. Buitenhuis has seen at least 30 shots in 10-straight game and has made 40 or more saves in three of his last four starts.

The Thunder travels to Independence tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to close a three-game series against Kansas City.

Wichita plays its next home game on Wednesday, February 15, which is the final Winning Wednesday of the season. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Use the code WINNING when you check out.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day idea? Join us for our Suiteheart Date Night on Wednesday, February 15. You and your significant other can sit in our luxury party suite, have a catered meal and more. Click here to get more information.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

