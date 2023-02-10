Royals Take on Railers in Friday Night Face-Off in Worcester

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Worcester Railers on Friday, February 10 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals continue their four-game road-trip in Worcester on Saturday, February 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Railers. The road-trip concludes in Norfolk on Wednesday, February 15 against the Admirals at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 18 to open a two-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game featuring an Ant-Man character appearance, Ice Angels and Marvel poster giveaway, pre-game photo opportunity on the ice with Slapshot as well as the debut of specialty Ant-Man themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Ant-Man replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in a live post-game auction for you to bid and win a jersey of your favorite Royals player!

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 26-15-2 record after falling to Norfolk in their previous game, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena. Dominic Cormier led the Royals with his second-straight multi-point game (2 A). Nolan Maier fell to 11-7-2 on the season with Reading after saving 19 of 23 shots faced.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 31-15-6 against Worcester, and fell to the Railers in their previous meeting on Reading's Education Day game played on Tuesday, February 7, 4-3. The Royals earned victories over the Railers in the first three games of the head-to-head season series. Worcester has taken the three previous meetings between the two clubs.

Reading has outscored the Railers 24-20 this season and leads the season series, with a record of 3-2-1 against Worcester. The Royals have won 13 of their last 18 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .628 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 21-9-2 record against divisional opponents (.688%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who post a 32-12-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 25-14-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 23-20-3-0 record while Adirondack (16-20-5-1) overtook Trois-Rivières (17-25-2-0) for fifth place in the division following their victory over the Growlers on Wednesday, February 8, 4-2. Norfolk improved to 9-33-1-2 after defeating the Royals on Wednesday, 4-3. The Admirals remain at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with nine wins in 45 games played.

Worcester snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Royals on Tuesday, February 7 at Santander Arena. The Railers have dropped seven of their last 10 games, and are 2-4 over their last six games at home. Forward Reece Newkirk leads the Railers in goals (15) while forward Quin Ryan leads the team in assists (23) and points (35).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the road-trip opener vs. Norfolk:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 2 A)

Forward Tyler Kirkup is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 2 A)

Defenseman Dominic Cormier is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 3 A)

Forward Devon Paliani is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Dominic Cormier earned consecutive multi-point games for the second time in his professional career

Defenseman Mason Millman skated in his 100th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is 11th in the league in points (45)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals (21) and his third in points

Forward Charlie Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (173 SOG)

Defenseman Colin Felix leads all rookies in fighting majors (6), fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (84), and is fourth in minor penalties (27)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for eighth among defensemen in points (28)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 17th among defensemen in points (23)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 14th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.82 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is eighth in GAA

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

