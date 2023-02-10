Steelheads Throttle Oilers in 6-1 Victory

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (35-8-0-2, 72pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (15-20-7-1, 38pts) 6-1 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,264 fans in front of the 20th sellout in the 22st home game including the 19th straight. Idaho and Tulsa will meet for the final time this season Saturday night in Boise at 7:10 p.m.

Tag Bertuzzi (16th) gave the Oilers an early 1-0 lead just 84 seconds into the game. A few minutes later Willie Knierim (10th) would notch a goal for his second straight game tying things up at 1-1. Alex Kromm and Nick Canade dropped the gloves with just 1:50 left in the opening period as the teams headed to the dressing room with the score even. Shots were 10-9 Idaho.

Justin Ducharme (8th) gave the Steelheads their first lead of the night making it 2-1 just 90 seconds into the second period. Jade Miller (11th) made it 3-1 with just 6:28 to play in the middle frame as shots were even at 14-14 with Idaho leading 2-1 through 40 minutes of play.

The Steelheads scored three power-play goals in the third period Ryan Dmowski (20th), Colton Kehler (13th), and Dawson Barteaux (1st) notched his first as a Steelhead.

Rémi Poirier made 33 saves on 34 shots in the victory while Daniel Mannella made 30 saves n 36 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 12:26| 1-0 TUL GOAL: From the left circle Karl Boudrias would thread the puck to Tag Bertuzzi below the right circle. Bertuzzi wasted no time flinging a wrist shot upstairs on Rémi Poirieir.

- 1st, 5:08 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla worked his way into the offensive zone down the left wing. He toe pulled around the defender at the top of the left circle. From just below the near dot he slid the puck back door for Willie Knierim who tapped it past Daniel Mannella.

- 2nd, 1:30 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: From the right wing corner Antonio Stranges fed Patrick Kudla just inside the blueline. He drifted to inside the right circle and fired a shot that was kicked aside by the right leg of Daniel Mannella. Justin Ducharme knocked it into the cage from just above the top of the crease.

- 2nd, 13:32 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim from the left-wing corner rolled the puck to Jade Miller just below the left dot. Miller cut to inside the circle and placed a backhand shot just below the glove of Daniel Manella.

- 3rd, 6:38 | 4-1 IDH PP GOAL: Owen Headrick at the top-of-the-line fed Patrick Kudla at the left point. Kudla rolled the puck to Ryan Dmowski below the far dot. With Daniel Mannella caught out of position Dmowski fired into the back of the net.

- 3rd, 19:03 | 5-1 IDH GOAL: Owen Headrick at the top of the point fed Patrick Kudla just inside the right circle. Kudla one touched the puck to Colton Kehler at the near dot. Kehler dropped down to one knee and his one timer beat Daniel Mannella near side.

- 3rd, 19:59 | 6-1 IDH GOAL: Inside the left circle Antonio Stranges chipped the puck to the wall for Justin Ducharme. Ducharme slid the puck through the crease finding the stick of Dawson Barteaux below the right circle. Barteaux one touched it past a sliding Daniel Mannella.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Rémi Poirier (33 saves)

2) Patrick Kudla (0-4-4)

3) Willie Knierim (1-1-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 3-for-6 on the power-play while Tulsa was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Tulsa 36-34.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ), Justin Misiak (DNP), and Casey Johnson (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 23-14-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 11-6-2 in Boise.

- Idaho scored six goals for the sixth time this season.

- Ryan Dmowski scored his 50th career ECHL goal.

- Colton Kehler broke a 13-game goal less drought with a power-play goal in his 100th game as a Steelhead.

- Patrick Kudla tallied a career high (0-4-4) and now has 12 multi-point games on the year.

- Owen Headrick (2A), Antonio Stranges (2A), Wade Murphy, Justin Ducharme, Willie Knierim, Matt Register all tallied assists.

