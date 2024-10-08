Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Inter Miami CF won the Major League Soccer Supporters Shield and the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds signed an extension of their affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues through the 2030-31 season. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, National Lacrosse League, Southern League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Clark received 66 out of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Clark is the third player in franchise history to receive WNBA Rookie of the Year Honors, joining Aliyah Boston (2023) and Tamika Catchings (2002). Clark was also named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year on September 22. "I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season - my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds," Clark said.

SportsCenter looks back on some of the best moments of Caitlin Clark's rookie season after it was announced that she won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

New York Liberty Advance to WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream have made the difficult decision to part ways with head coach Tanisha Wright. Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future. At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.

NBA G League

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Gabriel Harris as general manager and Quinton Crawford as head coach. Harris, 33, is in his second season with Stockton, having served as the assistant general manager for the Kings last season. He assisted in building the roster that achieved the G League's best record during the 2023-24 season.Stockton saw three call-ups in Mason Jones signing a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, Jaylen Nowell signing with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, and Keon Ellis' contract being converted from a two-way to a regular contract by the Sacramento Kings.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami CF (20W-4L-8D, 68 points) earned a historic win on the road over the Columbus Crew to win a historic first Supporters' Shield title for the Club. The team clinched the best overall 2024 MLS regular season with the 2-3 win over the Columbus Crew; a brace from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi, a goal from striker Luis Suárez, and a penalty save by Drake Callender secured the historic result for the team. The trophy secures the top seed in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs for Inter Miami. "We are achieving our goals, but the reality is that we are focused on being able to reach December 7, which is what we want. What we did today is no small feat," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Messi & Suarez Lead Inter Miami to Supporters' Shield Glory - Best Season Highlights

National Women's Soccer League

The Orlando Pride (17-0-6, 57 points) defeated the Washington Spirit (15-6-2, 48 points) 2-0 on Sunday night to win the 2024 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax. The victory tied the league record for points in a single season with 57 and wins with 17. The Pride earned the Club's first trophy in their history, clinching the NWSL Shield with three games remaining in the regular season. The Pride are the sixth different team to win the Shield and the first team to clinch it while being undefeated. Orlando is now unbeaten in 23 consecutive matches this season, 24 dating back to last season.

The Orlando Pride claim their first piece of hardware with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit

Introducing a redesigned NWSL Shield and NWSL Regular Season MVP trophy, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.

USL Super League

Brooklyn FC's Jess Garziano is the USL Super League Player of the Month

Northern Super League

Vancouver Rise FC announced that global soccer icon Christine Sinclair will join the club's ownership group ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League (NSL) season. The hometown hero will join majority owner Greg Kerfoot on the Vancouver Rise FC ownership team. "Growing up in Burnaby, I would have never imagined becoming an owner of a professional women's soccer club in my hometown," said Sinclair. "I want every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage - see the opportunity for women in sport. I'm so excited to be a part of this movement, and to be able to share my passion to help this club grow."

USL Championship

FC Tulsa is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of former player Modou Jadama, who lost his life on Wednesday. Born in Serrekunda, The Gambia, Jadama made a significant impact during his time with the club. He first arrived in Tulsa in 2017 and quickly became a core member of the squad, starting at center back in 28 of 30 appearances with the then-Tulsa Roughnecks FC. His professional journey saw him make his MLS debut on June 9, 2018, with the Portland Timbers, before playing for Portland Timbers 2 and Atlanta United 2. He returned to Tulsa in 2021, starting in 22 of 24 matches with FC Tulsa while recording an assist during play. Jadama was not only a talented player but also a cherished member of the FC Tulsa family. He will be remembered for his contributions on and off the field.

Canadian Premier League

Best Moments Match Week 26

MLS NEXT Pro

In this episode of Coaches Corner, The Town FC Head Coach Dan DeGeer sat down with Michelle Montaine to discuss the growth of the club, how The Town FC has tapped into the local community and more.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues announced the extension of their affiliation agreement through the end of the 2030-31 season. The deal further solidifies the long-term future of the American Hockey League in Springfield, one of the league's charter cities. "We are thrilled to continue our richly rewarding long-term partnership with the St. Louis Blues," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The Blues and Thunderbirds share similar core values regarding player and staff development and maintaining a deep commitment to their communities. Our collaboration has enabled us to grow our franchise both on the ice and throughout the region. We cannot wait to see the next generation of Blues stars hone their talents in Springfield in front of the best fans in the AHL." In the first three seasons as the Blues' AHL affiliates, the Thunderbirds have experienced tremendous success on and off the ice. In 2022, the team captured the Richard F. Canning Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions, reaching the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in club history. The T-Birds received the AHL President's Award as Team of the Year that same year.

Thunderbirds, Blues announce affiliation extension

With back-to-back Calder Cup Championships, the Hershey Bears continue to benefit from the support of the Washington Capitals and are looking for a three-peat in the 2024-25 season.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) teams will assemble in Montréal and Toronto for pre-season mini camps Nov. 19-22 in preparation for the league's 2024-25 campaign. The Montréal Mini Camp will take place at Verdun Auditorium and will feature the Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet, and Ottawa Charge. The Toronto Mini Camp will be hosted at Ford Performance Centre with the Toronto Sceptres, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens. Both camps will include a series of information and training sessions for players and staff, along with practices and two scrimmages per team, building towards final roster selections. Teams will officially open training camps in local markets beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Training camp rosters must be submitted to the league by Thursday, Oct. 10, and may include a maximum of 32 players, consisting of players under contract, players selected in the PWHL Draft, and eligible free agents. Rosters for the 2024-25 season must be finalized by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and can include a maximum of 23 active players plus up to three players signed to reserve player contracts.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

The top plays in the NAHL from the 2024 NAHL Showcase

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

Watch the best kicks from former Michigan Panther and current Detroit Lion Jake Bates from the 2024 UFL Season.

Indoor Football League

Vegas Knight Hawks General Manager and Head Coach Mike Davis announced today that the team has re-signed quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson to a contract for the 2025 season.

Johnson was named the 2024 IFL Most Valuable Player, and was the first Knight Hawk in franchise history to receive the honor. He was named the IFL Offensive Player of the Week a franchise-record four times during the 2024 season, earning recognition for Week 2, Week 5, Week 18, and Week 19. He was also named to the All-IFL Second Team offense. In 15 appearances with the Knight Hawks in 2024, Johnson led the IFL with 37 rushing touchdowns and finished second overall with 843 rushing yards. Johnson was fourth in the IFL with 43 passing touchdowns and ranked fifth with 1,985 passing yards.

The San Diego Strike Force, a professional team in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and Frontwave Arena, the new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue in Oceanside, California, is excited to announce a three-year partnership. Starting in the 2025 season, Frontwave Arena will be the official home of the San Diego Strike Force, offering fans an immersive game-day experience in North County San Diego. "This partnership is a perfect fit for our team and our growing fan base," said San Diego Strike Force President, Duke Little. "We're excited to play in Frontwave Arena, where our fans can enjoy not only thrilling football but also a top-notch venue that complements the passion and energy we bring to the field."

The San Diego Strike Force will benefit from Frontwave Arena's cutting-edge amenities, which include a seating capacity for football of 7,500, world-class technology, and premium fan experiences. Designed to host a wide array of events, Frontwave Arena offers versatile configurations, providing an ideal setting for the high-intensity action of indoor football.

The San Diego Strike Force have announced Taylor Genuser has been extended as head coach for the 2025 Indoor Football League season. Genuser will enter his third season as head coach in 2025 while also serving as the offensive pass game coordinator. In 2024, his offense posted 46.2 points per game (6th in IFL, leader posted 52.8), 3,308 passing yards (2nd in IFL by only 28 yards), 77 passing touchdowns (1st in IFL), and allowed the fewest sacks in the IFL (6) in route to a franchise-best 11-win season. Defensively, San Diego led the league in the regular season with 28 interceptions. The Strike Force entered the Western Conference Playoffs as the fourth seed and upset the defending champion and first seeded Bay Area Panthers before falling to the eventual 2024 IFL Champion Arizona Rattlers in the conference final.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the signing of a six-year agreement, an initial three-years followed by a three-year extension, for the FireWolves to continue to play their home games at MVP Arena. The FireWolves have played all their home games at MVP Arena in downtown Albany since relocating to the Capital Region in 2021. This six-year agreement solidifies the FireWolves' commitment to Albany and to providing the best professional sports experience for the community. "We are excited to continue to call Albany and the MVP Arena our home and are hopeful we can bring an NLL Championship to the Capital Region," said Oliver Marti, CEO and an Owner of the Albany FireWolves. "There is much communication and coordination needed to put together a great experience for our fans and Bob Belber and his team at the MVP Arena have been tremendous partners. We have also worked with Albany County, led by Dan McCoy, who has been a strong supporter of our organization since arriving in Albany three years ago."

Albany FireWolves and MVP Arena Announcement

BASEBALL

Southern League

As the Tennessee Smolies baseball team prepares to move to downtown Knoxville, the board said they will pick the best developer for the job that'll boost the city and county economies

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, announced on Monday an agreement with Viejas Arena for the venue to continue to serve as the team's home for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. "Viejas Arena provides the best spectator seating configuration for fans to witness the athleticism and power of the world's best professional volleyball athletes," said San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson. "New for 2025, Viejas Arena's seating configuration will allow the Mojo to offer $15 general admission entry to sit as low as the seventh row in six end sections, while preserving courtside premium seating and service that fans of major league sports are accustomed to. And, of course, there is value ticket pricing for every household budget in between."

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed middle blocker Lauren Page for the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Entering her sixth year as a professional, Page currently plays with Athletes Unlimited after spending last season helping lead FC Porto to the Portuguese Divisão 1 championship. I'm beyond excited to join the San Diego Mojo because this opportunity holds so much personal significance for me," Page said. "My dad grew up here, and after losing him in 2021 and recently my grandmother, who I lived with in San Diego, returning feels like a special way to honor my family's legacy. This city is full of cherished memories, and coming back already feels like home. "After being overseas for five seasons overseas, I now get the incredible opportunity to play in front of my friends and family. Sharing this moment with the people I love makes it even more meaningful, and I can't wait to give my all to this team and this city."

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced the results of the 2024 MLR College Draft on The Rugby Network on Wednesday. The draft consisted of three rounds of 12 picks each, totaling 36 selections by MLR franchises. The 2024 MLR College Draft was the fifth in league history, featuring the deepest talent pool to date. St. Mary's College of California saw six players drafted, the most in this year's draft, while a total of 22 schools were represented with selections. Anthem RC selected Erich Storti with the first pick. Storti joins Rick Rose (Miami, 2023), Sam Golla (Dallas, 2022), Eric Naposki (Dallas, 2021), and Conner Mooneyham (Dallas, 2020) as the first overall players to be taken in the draft.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Full 2024 season highlights from Seattle Cascades "Defensive Player Of The Year" Lukas Ambrose!

