Austin Watson Assigned to Grand Rapids
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forward Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The former 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, showing four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has notched 118 points (60-58-118), 705 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 515 career games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old has totaled 132 points (73-59-132), 89 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 234 career AHL outings.
The Griffins begin the 2024-25 season when they host the Milwaukee Admirals this Friday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Austin Watson with the Tampa Bay Lightning
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024
- Roadrunners Inaugural Face-Off Gala Set for October 16 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls assign Andrew Lucas to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Name Garrett Pilon Sixth Captain in Franchise History and Announce 2024-25 Leadership - Belleville Senators
- San Jose Barracuda Assign Five to Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Austin Watson Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Sign Boris Katchouk, Assign Two to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Who's Ready to Party? IceHogs Opening Night Block Party this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Gemel Smith to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Zack Bolduc from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Season Opener on Saturday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Hosting Annual "Meet the Players" Party at the Distillery on Tuesday, October 15 - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Sign Forwards Joseph LaBate, Chris Wilkie to PTO Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Send Group to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.