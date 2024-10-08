Austin Watson Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forward Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The former 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, showing four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has notched 118 points (60-58-118), 705 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 515 career games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old has totaled 132 points (73-59-132), 89 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 234 career AHL outings.

The Griffins begin the 2024-25 season when they host the Milwaukee Admirals this Friday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

