Penguins Sign Boris Katchouk, Assign Two to Wheeling

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced that they have signed forward Boris Katchouk to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Furthermore, the Penguins have assigned forward Logan Pietila and defenseman Phip Waugh to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Katchouk is entering his seventh season as a pro after spending the past three years primarily in the NHL. Katchouk has logged 176 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. In those games, Katchouk earned 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points.

A second-round draft pick (44th overall) by Tampa Bay in 2016, Katchouk started his pro career with the Syracuse Crunch. He led the Crunch with three shorthanded goals as a rookie in 2017-18, then paced the team with 23 assists and 34 points during his last full AHL season, 2020-21.

In 173 career AHL contests with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, the 26-year-old compiled 95 points (36G-56A).

Prior to turning pro, Katchouk suited up in parts of four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League. In all four years, he was a teammate of Penguins defenseman Mac Hollowell. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

Pietila, 24, is entering his first full season of pro hockey after five years at Michigan Tech University. Pietila led the Penguins with five points (1G-4A) in the preseason. The Howell, Michigan native also suited up in three regular-season games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the end of last year, producing no points.

Waugh, 24, was signed to an AHL contract by the Penguins after scoring 10 goals in his junior season at Mercyhurst University. He immediately reported to Wheeling, where he gathered two assists in 12 regular-season games.

The Penguins' 2024-25 season opener is on Saturday, Oct. 12 when they host the Charlotte Checkers. Saturday will also feature a pregame "Pentoberfest" celebration featuring music, concessions and family activities outside of Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza starting at 3:00 p.m.

Game time for the first contest of the Penguins' season is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

