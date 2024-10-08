Belleville Sens Announce Roster Moves Following Preseason Schedule

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators General Manager Ryan Bowness and Head Coach Dave Bell have announced the Club's leadership group for the 2024-25 season, led by Garrett Pilon, who becomes the sixth captain in franchise history.

The 26-year-old from Mineola, New York enters his seventh pro season, amassing 203 points (78 goals, 125 assists) over 321 games. He's also dressed in three National Hockey League games with the Washington Capitals, scoring once, and won a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears in 2022-23. Pilon also scored the goal to send Belleville to the Division Semi-Finals during last season's playoffs and was named the club's 2023-24 most valuable player.

"I'm not a super vocal guy, so for me, it'll be leading by example," said Pilon. If you come to the rink and are the hardest working guy, you're setting the standard and if guys aren't meeting that standard, you've got to hold them accountable. I just want to be honest with my teammates and lean on them as well, but I'm not going to be the only guy that's pushing the envelope and creating the standard out there."

"We identified a need to provide younger prospects with stronger veteran presence last year and I think we did that, and Garrett was a big part of that," said Belleville Sens GM Ryan Bowness. "I can honestly say, after getting to know him and being around him, watching how he carries himself, how he plays on the ice, and the preparation he puts into every day, he personified everything we were looking for in a captain."

"Fans might not always appreciate it, but whether it's a big play, an overtime goal, or so many times he's putting his body in harm's way during a nothing game to block a shot, he bears down and understands the moment," said Bell. Whether it's an exhibition game or an elimination game in the playoffs, he seems to elevate his game at the right time."

Belleville's alternate captains for the 2024-25 season are forward Zack Ostapchuk, and defensemen Max Guenette, Donovan Sebrango, and Jeremy Davies.

The Senators open the 2024-25 American Hockey League season this Friday, October 11, when they visit the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), before stopping in Syracuse to face the Crunch on Saturday, October 12.

The B-Sens return to Belleville for the 2024 Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA on Saturday, October 19 vs the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), and the afternoon of Sunday, October 20 vs Syracuse.

Single-game tickets for all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.