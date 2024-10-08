San Diego Gulls assign Andrew Lucas to Tulsa

Sports stats



San Diego Gulls

San Diego Gulls assign Andrew Lucas to Tulsa

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster move.

Assigned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)

Andrew Lucas

Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central