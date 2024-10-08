San Diego Gulls assign Andrew Lucas to Tulsa
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster move.
Assigned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)
Andrew Lucas
