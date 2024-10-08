Reign Announce Training Camp Moves

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have loaned the following players to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the team's ECHL affiliate:

Parker Berge - D

Bryce Brodzinski - F

Jacob Ingham - G

Dru Krebs - D

Dryden McKay - G

Quinn Olson - F

Carter Savoie - D

Colton Young - F

The following players have been released from their PTOs and will report to Greenville:

Arvid Caderoth - F

Kolby Hay - G

Patrick Moynihan - F

Ben Poisson - F

In addition, Cameron Supryka has also been released from his PTO and will report to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

The Reign now have 27 players on their training camp roster (16 forwards; nine defensemen; two goaltenders), including forwards Samuel Fagemo and Jack Studnicka as well as goaltender Pheonix Copley. An updated camp roster can be found here.

Ontario opens the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday at Toyota Arena against the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

