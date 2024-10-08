Reign Announce Training Camp Moves
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign have loaned the following players to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the team's ECHL affiliate:
Parker Berge - D
Bryce Brodzinski - F
Jacob Ingham - G
Dru Krebs - D
Dryden McKay - G
Quinn Olson - F
Carter Savoie - D
Colton Young - F
The following players have been released from their PTOs and will report to Greenville:
Arvid Caderoth - F
Kolby Hay - G
Patrick Moynihan - F
Ben Poisson - F
In addition, Cameron Supryka has also been released from his PTO and will report to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
The Reign now have 27 players on their training camp roster (16 forwards; nine defensemen; two goaltenders), including forwards Samuel Fagemo and Jack Studnicka as well as goaltender Pheonix Copley. An updated camp roster can be found here.
Ontario opens the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday at Toyota Arena against the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.
Single game tickets for all Reign regular season home games are on sale now via axs.com and ontarioreign.com!
