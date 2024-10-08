IceHogs Reduce Training Camp Roster by Two

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster.

The following was assigned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel:

-G Ben Gaudreau

The following was released from their AHL Tryout

-F Matus Spodniak

Spodniak will report to Rockford's ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel.

The IceHogs training camp roster now stands at 27 skaters including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

