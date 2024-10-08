Panthers Send Group to Charlotte

The Panthers have reduced their training camp roster once more, assigning Patrick Giles, Sandis Vilmanis and Spencer Knight to Charlotte.

Vilmanis, 20, finished his junior career with 112 points (58g, 54a) in 122 OHL games - including 67 points (38g, 29a) in 69 games last season split between Sarnia and North Bay and another 27 (10g, 17a) in 16 postseason games for the Battalion. A fifth-round pick by Florida in 2022, Vilmanis has also represented his native Latvia at three World Junior Championships.

Giles, 24, broke out with 23 points (13g, 10a) in 66 games last season for the Checkers. Over his pro career the Boston College-product has recorded 37 points (16, 21a) in 148 contests for Charlotte.

Knight, 23, posted a 25-14-5 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 45 games with Charlotte last season. He also picked up five shutouts and set a franchise record for the longest shutout streak. The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight is 33-19-5 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage at the AHL level and 32-17-6 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in the NHL with Florida.

The Checkers also trimmed their camp roster, assigning the following group to their ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates - forwards Liam Arnsby, Riese Gaber and Ben Steeves, defensemen Andre Anania, Dennis Cesana, Evan Nause, Keaton Pehrson and Zach Uens, and goalies Evan Cormier and Keith Kinkaid. Additionally, they have released the following group from their PTOs - forwards Roman Ahcan, Logan Drevitch, Nick Granowicz, Reece Vitelli, Ross Armour, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Kyle Jeffers, Liam Walsh, Graham McPhee, Devon Paliani and Krzysztof Macias, defensemen Will Riedell, Michael Underwood, C.J. McGee and Pito Walton and goalie William Lavalliere.

The Checkers are in the midst of their 2024-25 training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, which will run until the season begins on Oct. 12. An updated roster can be found here.

