San Jose Barracuda Assign Five to Wichita

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release


San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players have been assigned to the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) of the ECHL:

Jeremie Bucheler

Nolan Burke

Gabriel Carriere

Aaron Dell

Gannon Laroque

In addition, the club has released Ivan Lodnia from his PTO.

The Barracuda training camp roster now stands at 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.

