Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears have reduced the club's 2024 Training Camp Roster.

The following players have been been re-assigned by the Washington Capitals (NHL) to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL):

-Garin Bjorklund, G

The club's Opening Night roster will be released Friday, Oct. 11.

Hershey opens the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.