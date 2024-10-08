Monsters Sign Forwards Joseph LaBate, Chris Wilkie to PTO Contracts

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forwards Joseph LaBate and Chris Wilkie to professional tryout (PTO) contracts. LaBate posted 8-10-18 with 53 penalty minutes in 49 appearances for Barys Astana in Russia's KHL last year, while Wilkie supplied 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and an even rating in six appearances for the KHL's Kunlun Red Star already this season.

A 6'5", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Eagan, MN, LaBate, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 career NHL appearances for Vancouver during the 2016-17 season, LaBate notched 21 penalty minutes. In 405 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Belleville Senators, Milwaukee Admirals, and Chicago Wolves spanning parts of nine seasons from 2015-23, LaBate supplied 63-70-133 with 692 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, LaBate registered 31-52-83 with 143 penalty minutes in 150 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconson spanning four seasons from 2011-15, helping the Badgers claim the 2012-13 WCHA Tournament Championship and the 2013-14 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

A 6'0", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Omaha, NE, Wilkie, 28, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 61 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and Belleville spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Wilkie tallied 15-19-34 with 33 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. In two seasons in Germany's DEL from 2022-24, Wilkie contributed 37-23-60 with 38 penalty minutes in 91 appearances for the Bietigheim Steelers and Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

Prior to his professional career, Wilkie posted 35-34-69 with 78 penalty minutes in 116 career NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota and Colorado College spanning four seasons from 2015-17 and 2018-20. In 2015-16, Wilkie helped North Dakota claim the NCHC Regular Season and NCAA National Championships. Wilkie supplied 59-46-105 with 143 penalty minutes in 155 career USHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15 for the Lincoln Stars, USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, and the Tri-City Storm. In 2014-15, Wilkie was named to the USHL's Second All-Star Team.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (21) - accurate as of 10/8/24

Forwards (12)

Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Joseph LaBate, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger, Chris Wilkie

Defensemen (6)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (3)

Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

