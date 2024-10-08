Amerks Hosting Annual "Meet the Players" Party at the Distillery on Tuesday, October 15

October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, will host the annual "Meet the Players" party at the restaurant's Mt. Hope location on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as a kick-off to the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

"We're excited to usher in another exciting season of Amerks hockey with our annual Meet the Players party," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "It's an event we look forward to every year and we're thrilled to be able to once again kick-off the season by spending time with the great hockey fans who are always so supportive."

Amerks head coach Michael Leone and the players will be on hand at the event to meet fans and sign autographs. The Distillery will offer food and drink specials as part of an extended happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., including $10 Street Tacos and 2-for-1 frozen margaritas along with an assortment of seasonal drinks and beer specials. Fans will also have the chance to win great prizes from the Amerks and Distillery.

"The Distillery is excited to again host the Amerks Meet the Players Party", said Peter Psyllos, President and CEO of The Distillery. "We wish the Amerks the best of luck for a successful season."

The Distillery and the Amerks have once again teamed up to bring fans the Eats and Seats package again this year, providing Amerks tickets paired with a gift card from The Distillery. This popular package, which includes a best available lower-level ticket and $20 gift card to The Distillery, can be purchased for just $35 at www.amerks.com/distillery.

The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester opens its 69th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

