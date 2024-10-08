Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
October 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 8, the following roster transactions:
Goaltender Nolan Maier and forwards Owen Pederson and Evan Vierling have been assigned to the Maine Mariners.
